Wisconsin VC funding in Q2 hit lowest level since mid-2020

By
-
Venture capital investment in Wisconsin since 2014. Source: PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor Report

Wisconsin startups raised a little more than $51 million in venture capital across 16 deals in the second quarter, according to the latest PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor report. The level of activity was the lowest in the state since the third quarter of 2020 when firms raised just $25 million across 14 deals. Top deals in

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

