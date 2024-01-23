Wisconsin union membership up nearly 10% in 2023

By
-
Milwaukee Art Museum workers in 2021 calling on leadership to solidify a first union contract.

Wisconsin saw an increase in the number of workers who are members of a union in 2023, according to annual data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In total, 205,000 workers are union members in the state, according to the BLS data, up from 187,000 in 2022. The increase of 9.6% was the

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

