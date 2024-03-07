Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Economy

Wisconsin unemployment rate dipped to 3.2% in January

Arthur Thomas
By Arthur Thomas
Last updated

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.2% in January, down two-tenths from December but up half a percentage point from the same time a year ago, according to the latest data from the state Department of Workforce Development.

The national unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7% in January.

Total private sector employment in Wisconsin increased by 4,700 jobs from December to January, according to seasonally adjusted data.

- Advertisement -

The increase was primarily driven by service providing sectors. Health care and social assistance added 2,900 positions, private education added 1,600 and retail traded added 1,100.

Those gains offset service sector job losses that included a drop of 1,500 positions in leisure and hospitality and another 1,300 in professional and scientific services.

On the goods producing side of the equation, Wisconsin added 1,900 jobs, driven almost entirely by the construction sector.

- Advertisement -

Wisconsin’s overall labor force was essentially flat at just under 3.15 million and the labor force participation rate was unchanged at 65.9%.

Compared to a year ago, the labor force has grown by 47,500 or about 1.5%. The labor force participation rate in the state increased half a percentage point over the past year.

The U.S. labor force participation rate was 62.5% in January, also unchanged from December and up a tenth from a year ago.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee