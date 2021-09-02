Wisconsin Stamping & Manufacturing president Paul Stangl named to First Business Bank advisory board

Madison-based First Business Bank announced it has added Paul Stangl, president of Germantown-based Wisconsin Stamping & Manufacturing, to its advisory board for its southeastern Wisconsin market. “Paul is an important addition to our advisory board…

Madison-based First Business Bank announced it has added Paul Stangl, president of Germantown-based Wisconsin Stamping & Manufacturing, to its advisory board for its southeastern Wisconsin market.

"Paul is an important addition to our advisory board in southeast Wisconsin," said Kevin Kane, president – southeast Wisconsin market for First Business Bank. "His legal background, business acumen, and in-depth knowledge and experience in manufacturing in Wisconsin are invaluable assets to help guide our focus on helping our business clients and leaders succeed."

Prior to leading Wisconsin Stamping & Manufacturing, Stangl was CEO of Raffel Systems and remains executive chairman for Raffel. Before that, he was an attorney in the securities and M&A practice at Foley & Lardner LLP and a member of the investment banking group at Robert W. Baird.

He served as a surface warfare officer in the U.S. Navy with a nuclear power specialty. He received his MBA and JD (magna cum laude, order of the coif) from the University of Michigan and his BS in electrical engineering (with distinction) from the U.S. Naval Academy.

First Business Bank specializes in business banking, including commercial banking and specialty finance, private wealth, and bank consulting services. It has locations in Madison, Appleton, Brookfield, Chicago, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Atlanta and Leawood, Kansas.