Wisconsin ranked 27th in population growth for 2023

Wisconsin’s population increased 20,412 in 2023, a 0.35% increase that ranks 27in the country, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. The state's total population is now 5,910,955. The annual estimates are as of July 1. The U.S. as a whole saw a 0.49% increase while the Midwest was up 0.18%. The South saw the strongest growth with a 1.11% increase while the West was up 0.17% and the Northeast was down 0.08%. The 2023 growth rate was Wisconsin’s strongest of the decade, up from a 0.18% increase in 2022 and a 0.28% decrease in 2021. Last year, the state's population growth ranked 26in the country. Among nearby states, Indiana saw stronger growth with a 0.44% increase that ranked 22and Minnesota was up 0.41%, ranking 25. Iowa saw growth of 0.23%, ranking 34, and Michigan was up 0.04%, ranking 41. Illinois saw its population drop by 32,826, a decline of 0.26%. Since 2020, Illinois’ population is down nearly 264,000. Despite a neighboring state experiencing population loss, Wisconsin’s population gains have primarily been driven by international migration. For 2023, the Census Bureau estimated Wisconsin saw a net population increase of 13,653 due to international migration and of 5,648 from domestic migration. The natural change – based on births and deaths – of Wisconsin’s population was 1,147. Since 2020, Wisconsin’s population is up just 17,242, less than the growth seen in the past year. Net international migration is the only reason the state’s population is up over the past three years. Net international migration has added 24,963 people to Wisconsin’s population while net domestic migration has subtracted 6,237. The natural change in the state’s population since 2020 is a decline of 2,318 people with 196,129 births and 198,447 deaths. Among other states bordering Illinois, Indiana has seen an increase of nearly 77,000 residents, including more than 27,000 in net domestic migration since 2020. Missouri has seen an increase of 41,000 residents, including 31,000 in domestic migration. Kentucky is up almost 20,000, including nearly 22,600 in net domestic migration gains. Iowa has seen an increase of more than 16,500, however, net domestic migration is down 11,000.