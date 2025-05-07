Viewpoints: Public Service Commission should approve new natural gas power plants

Editor’s note: This viewpoints article was co-written by Dale Kooyenga, president of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC), and Robb Kahl, executive director of Construction Business Group.

Economic development is a competitive sport. Regions from coast to coast are fighting for the same investments from companies looking to relocate and expand. That growth means jobs – direct and indirect – and a brighter future for generations to come.

In southeastern Wisconsin, it’s no different. Any advantage we can benefit from is one worth pursuing. The opportunities that lie ahead for us are promising, but to sustain our momentum, we need to ensure a reliable and robust energy supply.

- Advertisement -

We Energies has applied to build two new natural gas power plants – one in Oak Creek and the other in the town of Paris, located in Kenosha County. The Public Service Commission should approve these projects to position southeastern Wisconsin for further economic prosperity and an expansion of our clean energy resources.

The power demand is skyrocketing nationwide, projected to increase nearly 16% by 2029, according to Grid Strategies, a leading consultant in the power sector. Driven by the reshoring of manufacturing, the electrification of transportation and the booming digital economy, the need to increase our capabilities is integral to sustain this growth we’re building on.

Natural gas is a key component of this strategy. It provides a dependable energy source while reducing carbon emissions significantly. Since 2005, the U.S. has reduced its energy-related CO2 emissions by about 18%, largely by transitioning from coal to natural gas.

- Advertisement -

For Wisconsin, natural gas power plants are essential to maintaining reliability. These plants will ensure that our manufacturing sector, one of the largest in the nation, continues to flourish. They will also support the growth of our booming digital infrastructure and will attract more investment and create high-quality jobs. Look to Mount Pleasant and the Microsoft development as evidence.

Moreover, Wisconsin has the potential to lead in renewable energy. By removing barriers to the development of solar, wind, nuclear and battery storage, we can create a cleaner, more sustainable future. However, the transition to these renewables will take time and natural gas plants are crucial for bridging the gap and ensuring we have a steady, cleaner energy supply.

Without these natural gas power plants, only limited options remain. Wisconsin is already importing electricity, which comes with higher costs and less control over our energy future. Reopening coal plants is not a viable solution given the environmental impact and our commitment to reducing carbon emissions.

- Advertisement -

By embracing a balanced energy strategy, we can ensure that our region continues to thrive, providing opportunities for businesses and residents alike.

Dale Kooyenga is the president of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) President. Robb Kahl, is executive director of Construction Business Group.