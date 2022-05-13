Wisconsin Lutheran H.S. holds groundbreaking for new athletic complex

Wisconsin Lutheran High School (WLHS) in Milwaukee held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday to celebrate the start of construction for a new athletic complex at the school’s campus at 330 Glenview Ave.

Dubbed Zeitler Stadium in honor of WLHS alumni and major project donor Baltimore Ravens guard Kevin Zeitler, the new facility will serve as a multipurpose space for ten WLHS extracurriculars and additional Junior Vikings programs.

The project is also supported by contributions from Three Leaf Development, Waukesha State Bank, Sit Means Sit, Butters-Fetting and Catalyst Construction.

The complex will include an artificial turf stadium field and multipurpose field; energy efficient LED lighting; a full polyurethane poured track; an athletic trainer facility with additional storage; batting cages for softball and baseball; and additional parking.

Upon completion, the stadium will help meet the needs of ten after school activities. The multipurpose space will be used by boys’ and girls’ soccer, baseball, softball, and football teams, as well as track and field athletes, dance and cheer teams, and the school’s marching band.

“Breaking ground on Zeitler Stadium and expanding athletic facilities will support the legacy of developing Christian leaders through athletics as they develop skills that will serve themselves and their community into the future,” said Dr. Ken Fisher, president of WLHS, in a press release and at the groundbreaking ceremony. “I am joined by current and future students, as I express gratitude to God for those who have made this project possible.”

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Zeitler, who is a 2008 graduate of the high school, said the project would help athletes at the school to perform at their “God-given best.”

“It’ll also allow WLHS to host more competitions on campus allowing more children and people to be exposed to the school. It should have a very big impact for years to come,” he added.