Wisconsin lost 2,800 private sector jobs in October

By
-
Economy

Last updated on November 16th, 2023 at 01:40 pmWisconsin lost 2,800 private sector jobs in October and the state’s unemployment rate increased a tenth to 3.2%, accordingly to the latest seasonally adjusted data released by the state Department of Workforce Development. “It might be a slowdown, but I’m not looking at a dip in economic

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display