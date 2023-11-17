Wisconsin leisure and hospitality wages among fastest growing in country

By
-
A look inside the kitchen at The Bridgewater Modern Grill in Milwaukee.
A look inside the kitchen at The Bridgewater Modern Grill in Milwaukee. Credit: Valerie Hill

Last updated on November 17th, 2023 at 02:19 pmThe average hourly wage for leisure and hospitality workers in Wisconsin reached $20.04 per hour in October, an 8.9% increase from the same time in 2022, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The year-over-year increase was the fifth fastest growth rate in the

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.
