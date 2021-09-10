Wisconsin Imaging Solutions acquired by Minnesota-based firm

New Berlin-based copier and printer company Wisconsin Imaging Solutions
has been acquired by St. Cloud, Minnesota-based Marco Technologies.
“As we evolve, we are proud to announce that Wisconsin Imaging Solutions is joining the Marco team,” said Tony Beck, who co-owns Wisconsin Imaging Solutions with Steve Plahuta. “This move will allow us to offer a wider variety of products and services along with the knowledge and experience that Marco brings, which allows us to expand our offerings and spur future growth.”
Wisconsin Imaging’s team will join Marco’s sales ad service team and serve clients from Marco’s Brookfield Office.
“We are pleased to expand in our Wisconsin market, with the acquisition of Wisconsin Imaging Solutions,” said Marco CEO Doug Albregts. “We look forward to providing quality service to our new clients, offering additional resources and services, and further investing in this community.”
Marco has offices in 12 states and has had a presence in Wisconsin since 2011. It currently has offices in Brookfield, Eau Claire, La Crosse, Little Chute, Madison and Wausau.
“We are always looking for good opportunities to grow in our current markets, and we have appreciated Wisconsin Imaging Solutions’ commitment to serving clients and the community,” Albregts said. “This acquisition enables us to continue to broaden our copier and print business in communities we know well, while bringing our well-established expertise and solutions to new and existing clients.”