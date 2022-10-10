Wisconsin Humane Society plans addition to Milwaukee campus

The Wisconsin Humane Society
is planning to build a 14,010-square-foot addition to its Milwaukee campus at 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave. on the city’s west side. According to documents submitted to the city of Milwaukee, the addition would be to the nonprofit’s existing 40,450-square-foot building and be spread across two floors. The first-floor addition would be 7,610 square feet in size, and the second-floor addition 6,400 square feet in size. The project could also include the addition of another 5,400 square feet of basement, according to the documentation. Documents do not indicate what the additional space would be used for, but the campus serves as WHS’s headquarters for southeastern Wisconsin and includes administrative offices as well as space for sheltering a variety of domestic animals.