Wisconsin Hospital Association names new CEO

The Wisconsin Hospital Association announced today that president and chief executive officer Eric Borgerding will retire next year and be succeeded by WHA senior vice president of government relations, Kyle O’Brien.

Borgerding, who has been with WHA for 23 years, including the last ten as president and CEO, will step down on June 30.

“Representing Wisconsin’s hospitals and health systems and working so closely with the dedicated people who lead and staff them has been a privilege for which I am immensely grateful,” Borgerding said. “I am also very proud of the talented team that has come together at WHA over many years. It is an honor to work beside such outstanding colleagues and friends, especially now as one of them, Kyle O’Brien, prepares to take the reins.”

- Advertisement -

O’Brien, a 12-year veteran of WHA, assumes his new role on July 1. He has 15 years of experience in government relations and advocacy and was recruited by Borgerding in 2012 to join WHA as vice president, government relations and was promoted to senior vice president in 2015.

“Under Eric’s leadership, the WHA team has focused on serving our members with credible knowledge and strategic advocacy,” said O’Brien. “I’m grateful for the foundation he’s created at WHA and the years of advice, counsel and friendship he’s provided me – both professionally and personally. It’s with that knowledge and experience that I’m excited to take on a new role at WHA and am grateful to the board of directors for selecting me as the next president and CEO. During my tenure at WHA I’ve walked the halls of countless hospitals, oftentimes alongside state lawmakers, witnessing the positive impact hospitals have on the people of Wisconsin. There is no other industry I’d rather represent with a talented WHA team that includes some of the brightest health care policy minds in the state.”

Borgerding will continue to work for WHA as a senior advisor through the remainder of 2025.

- Advertisement -

“Under Eric’s outstanding leadership, WHA has become one of the most influential advocacy organizations in Wisconsin, unifying and amplifying the voice of hospitals and health systems across the state,” said David Hartberg, president and CEO of Vernon Memorial Hospital and chair of the WHA Board of Directors. “WHA is also blessed with a tremendous staff and Eric and Kyle have a very close partnership, one that has not only produced thoughtful, effective strategies to address legislative, regulatory and reimbursement issues, but that has also allowed us to look inward for our next president and CEO, ensuring strong leadership and impactful advocacy for years to come.”

“Earlier this year when Eric informed us of his plans to retire in 2025, the WHA Board of Directors immediately initiated a succession planning process,” said John Russell, president and CEO of Prairie Ridge Health and chair of the WHA Succession Planning Committee. “We quickly determined WHA did not need to look far for its next leader. We are fortunate to have a proven talent like Kyle ready and able to step into those shoes and lead us into the future.”