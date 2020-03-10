Wisconsin has a top 5 hiring outlook heading into second quarter, ManpowerGroup survey says

Arthur Thomas
Economic indicators

Wisconsin tied with Virginia for the third strongest hiring outlook heading into the second quarter, according to the latest Manpower Employment Outlook Survey.

The state had a net employment outlook, which subtracts the percentage of employers planning to decrease staffing from those planning to grow employment, of 30%. Only Alaska and Maine, both at 34%, had better outlooks for the April to June period.

Metro Madison also had the second-best hiring outlook among metro areas at 35%, trailing only Virginia Beach at 37%.

Madison’s outlook was an improvement from 27% heading into the first quarter and 31% at this time last year. The improvement was primarily driven by a jump in the number of employers planning to hire.

Metro Milwaukee, meanwhile, landed in the top 20 metro areas for hiring outlook at 25%, an improvement from 16% heading into the first quarter and at this time last year.

While the number of employers planning to grow their staff improved, a drop in the number of employers planning to cut staff was a larger factor in Milwaukee’s improvement.

The Midwest continued to have its best outlook in 19 years at 21%. For the entire country, the hiring outlook was 19%. The strongest industries were leisure and hospitality at 28%, transportation and utilities at 24% and wholesale and retail trade at 22%.

In its press release announcing the survey results, Manpower noted consumer confidence was keeping the economy and labor market on a solid footing.

The survey was done in January, before concerns about COVID-19 began to spread around the world. Danielle Switalski, a ManpowerGroup spokeswoman, said it is too early to determine the overall impact of the coronavirus on hiring outlooks.

