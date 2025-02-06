Wisconsin exports fell by 1.9% in 2024

Wisconsin’s total exports ended 2024 down 1.9% from the prior year, even as shipments to Asia, Central America and South America saw significant increases, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The state totaled $27.51 billion in exports, down $535 million from the previous year. Nationally, exports were up about 2.3% in 2024. Wisconsin’s 1.9% decline left it ranked 33th in terms of export growth. A total of 20 states saw export declines during the year.

The decrease was the first year-over-year drop in Wisconsin exports since 2020. The state’s total exports remain ahead of the 2022 level of $27.4 billion.

- Advertisement -

Wisconsin’s decline was primarily driven by a 6.4% decline in exports to Canada, a drop of $508 million, and a 9.8% decline in exports to Europe, a drop of $623 million.

Items with the largest decrease in exports to Canada included ethyl alcohol and other spirits, generating sets with internal combustion engines, combine harvesters and threshers, tractors and outboard engines.

Within Europe, the top decreases included a drop of $187 million or 69% in exports to Switzerland and a drop of $186 million or 63% in exports to Turkey. Sales to the United Kingdom were down 15% or nearly $134 million and exports to Belgium were down $132 million, also nearly 15%.

- Advertisement -

Items with the largest decreases in exports to Europe included civilian aircraft parts, vaccines, outboard engines, processors and controllers, and lawn mowers.

There were bright spots in Europe. Exports to Germany increased nearly 19% or $178 million. Exports to Ireland were up 11% or $20 million, sales to Poland increased 9% or $13 million, shipments to the Netherlands were up more than 8%, around $62 million, and sales to Italy increased just under $20 million, nearly 8%.

Elsewhere around the world, exports to South America were up $265 million or nearly 20%, boosted by a $192 million increase in exports to Brazil, a 47% jump. Central America also saw a 15% increase with a $72 million jump.

- Advertisement -

In Asia, exports to China were up about 4% or $62 million to $1.55 billion. Sales to the rest of Asia increased 6.9% or around $293 million.

Exports to Australia and Oceana decreased just under 3%, a drop of about $24 million, and exports to Africa were down $72 million, an 18% decrease.