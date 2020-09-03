Wisconsin exports down slightly in July after double-digit declines since April

After three months of double-digit percentage declines, Wisconsin exports dropped 3.1% in July, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The state exported $1.67 billion in goods during the month, bringing its 2020 total to $11.41 billion, a decline of 10.1% from last year.

July’s relatively stronger performance, which ranked ninth in the country, was boosted by a 14.3% increase to $107 million in exports to China and an 8.8% increase to $346.6 million for exports to Europe.

Exports to the rest of Asia were down 13.1%. The state’s exports were also hurt by a 22.6% decline to $215.2 million in exports to Mexico and a 3.1% decline to $526.8 million in exports to Canada.

For the first seven months of the year, exports to Canada, the top destination for Wisconsin exports, are down 14.2%. Exports to Europe are down 8.5% and shipments to Mexico are down 30.8%.

Asia has been a bright spot with exports up 2.8%, including a 15.6% increase in exports to China compared to last year. Trade tensions were increasing between the U.S. and China for much of 2019.

Wisconsin imports also dropped 5.7% in July and are now down 9.6% for the year.

Imports from Asian declined 8% in July and are down 11% for the year. Those figures include a 15.9% decline in imports from China for July and a 23.3% decline for the year.

The state has imported more from other Asian countries following last year’s trade disputes with China, including a 39% increase from Cambodia, a 42% increase from Thailand, a 26% increase from Taiwan and a 12% increase from South Korea.

Year-to-date, however, those increases amount to a jump of $174.7 million, compared to the $855.3 million decline in imports from China.

Outside of Asia, Wisconsin has seen a 10.2% decline in imports from Europe for the first seven months, including a 6.9% decline in July.

Imports from Mexico were up 10.3% in July but remain down 5.7% for the year. Imports from Canada were down 6.7% in July and are down 5.4% for the year.