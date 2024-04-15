Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Energy & Environment

Wisconsin Electric seeks nearly $420 million in rate increase over next two years

Arthur Thomas
By Arthur Thomas
WEC Energy Group headquarters building
WEC Energy Group's Milwaukee corporate headquarters.
Organizations:
Citizens Utility Board of WisconsinWe EnergiesWisconsin Industrial Energy Group
Last updated

We Energies is seeking a $240.7 million increase in its revenue requirement for its southeastern Wisconsin electric utility that would take effect in 2025 and another $177.9 million for rates taking effect in 2026. The request, filed with the Wisconsin Public Service Commission, amounts to a 6.9% increase in 2025 and another 4.6% increase in

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO | EARLY BIRD PRICING | REGISTER BY APRIL 15TH & SAVE