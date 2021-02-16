Wisconsin Community Services buys Employ Milwaukee’s headquarters

Milwaukee-based Wisconsin Community Services recently purchased Employ Milwaukee’s headquarters, where it is a tenant, for just under $3.2 million.

WCS acquired the 57,355-square-foot building at 2342 N. 27th St. from the workforce development board, which will continue its operations there, according to an announcement from both organizations.

“The site has proven to be an excellent location for serving local neighborhoods and is very accessible for both staff and those we serve,” said Clarence Johnson, executive director of WCS. “The building acquisition also deepens the commitment of WCS to maintaining a vital and strong presence in the Milwaukee-area community.”

WCS serves children, adults and families who have behavioral needs and youth and adults who are involved with, or at risk of becoming involved in, the justice system.

The agency has more than 430 employees, 90 of whom have worked from the Employ building at 2342 N. 27th St. for several years. WCS’ administrative office is located at 3732 W. Wisconsin Avenue.

“This was a business-focused decision for Employ Milwaukee,” said Chytania Brown, president and CEO of Employ Milwaukee, of the building sale. “As the Workforce Development Board, our main functions include overseeing the public workforce system in Milwaukee County and providing funding to other community partners for service delivery. The sale to WCS allows their organization to scale service delivery while still maintaining our centrally located presence. Our shared goals of serving vulnerable and disenfranchised community members make it a great fit overall.”

Other tenants of the building include Centers for Health Care Careers, H&R Block Enterprises, and Center for Youth Engagement.

