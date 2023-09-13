Wisconsin banks saw improving loan and deposit growth in Q2

By
-

Despite a healthy dose of uncertainty in the banking sector during the quarter, Wisconsin banks saw growth in their loan portfolios and total deposits during the second quarter, according to FDIC data and analysis from the Wisconsin Bankers Association. “In the second quarter of 2023, Wisconsin banks showed continued strength and profitability. Banks continue to

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display