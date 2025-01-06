Wis-Pak plans to relocate HQ to Oconomowoc

Watertown-based Wis-Pak
, a manufacturer and distributor of Pepsi-Cola and other soft drinks, plans to build a new corporate headquarters in the City of Oconomowoc.
The company submitted a letter of intent to the Oconomowoc Architectural Commission late last week.
That letter states Wis-Pak plans to build a two-story, 24,000-square-foot office building, to serve as its corporate headquarters, along Blue Ribbon Circle North in the Commerce Centre area of the Pabst Farms development. The Wis-Pak building would be located between the Ace Precision building at 977 Blue Ribbon Circle N and the Sentry Equipment Corp. building at 966 Blue Ribbon Circle N.
Wis-Pak’s management team will be relocated to the Oconomowoc office building. No manufacturing will take place at the site, according to submitted documents.
“The ability to add onto the initial proposed building with future sections is considered for the north side of the building,” according to the letter of intent.
Wis-Pak plans to break ground this spring on construction of the new building, which will take about a year to build. Representatives with the company weren’t immediately available to comment Monday on the reason for the office relocation.
The company’s 413,000-square-foot Watertown plant has one can line, one flex-can line and two PET Bottle lines, according to the Wis-Pak website. Wis-Pak also has a 48,300-squre-foot facility in La Crosse.
Wis-Pak is owned by 35 shareholders, representing 65 Pepsi-Cola franchises.
Milwaukee-based Plunkett Raysich Architects LLP is the design firm for the Wis-Pak headquarters project.
[caption id="attachment_604087" align="aligncenter" width="1280"]
Rendering of new corporate headquarters for Wis-Pak, planned in Oconomowoc, courtesy of Plunkett Raysich Architects[/caption]