Wipfli acquires Arizona-based software development company

Wauwatosa-based accounting and advisory firm Wipfli
announced Thursday it has acquired Chandler, Arizona-based ApostleTech
. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. ApostleTech is a software development company specializing in customer relationship management implementations. The deal, which closed Thursday, added 21 employees to Wipfli’s team as well as more than 20 clients. "We're so glad to have ApostleTech as part of Wipfli," said Ken Kortas,
head of Wipfli's Business Solutions practice. "Their entrepreneurial bent mirrors our own as they've spent years perfecting their approach to design industry-specific solutions such as their homebuilder platform, HCP. Our combined clients will benefit from the passion we have together for finding new and innovative ways of helping them succeed." The acquisition of ApostleTech will enhance Wipfli’s salesforce offerings. ApostleTech also expands Wipfli's client base in the construction, homebuilding, financial, manufacturing and nonprofit industries. Wipfli offers ApostleTech clients the benefits of expanded services that help businesses improve operational performance, transform their digital capabilities, optimize finances, meet compliance regulations and drive decisions with data and analytics. The combination enhances Wipfli's services and expands its national footprint. "Wipfli's focus on building relationships with clients marries well with ApostleTech's culture," said Kyle Aulerich,
ApostleTech CEO. "Just like Wipfli, we're dedicated to fostering the growth of our team and the companies they work with while operating at the highest level of integrity." Aulerich will join Wipfli as a principal. ApostleTech is Wipfli’s fourth acquisition in 2022. In October,
Wipfli acquired Louisville, Kentucky-based Oliver Group.
Wipfli also acquired Chicago-based Solve100
and West Chester, Pennsylvania-based Waypoint
in February.