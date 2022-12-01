Wipfli acquires Arizona-based software development company

Wauwatosa-based accounting and advisory firm Wipfli announced Thursday it has acquired Chandler, Arizona-based ApostleTech. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. ApostleTech is a software development company specializing in customer relationship management implementations. The deal, which closed Thursday, added 21 employees to Wipfli’s team as well as more than 20 clients. “We’re so glad to have ApostleTech

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

