Wingstop coming to National Avenue in West Allis

A new Wingstop restaurant has been proposed in West Allis.

Local franchisee Asif Rajabali plans to open the business at 10244 W. National Ave., in a retail strip anchored by Piggly Wiggly, adjacent to Target, according to city documents. The 1,085-square-foot space previously housed a GNC store.

Dallas-based Wingstop currently has six Milwaukee-area locations, including West Milwaukee, St. Francis and Wauwatosa. The quick-service brand operates about 1,500 restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries.

Plans for the West Allis location were submitted by Chicago-based architect Steven Kolber on behalf of Rajabali, who is the registered agent for Wings of Milwaukee Inc. An estimated $150,000 worth of structural upgrades are proposed for the restaurant space.

Simultaneously, the owner of the multi-tenant retail property submitted plans for several improvements throughout the site, including landscaping, an ADA ramp, and benches and bike racks near business entrances.

Wingstop expects carryout orders to drive 80% of its business, with 20% generated by dine-in. Up to five employees would work during peak hours. Proposed hours of operation are Monday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to midnight, according to city documents.

Plans will be reviewed by the West Allis Plan Commission on March 24 and will go before the Common Council for a public hearing on April 7.

