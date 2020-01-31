Wimmer Communities plans phase two of RiverWalk development in Menomonee Falls

Hales Corners-based Wimmer Communities has filed plans for a second phase of its RiverWalk on the Falls development in downtown Menomonee Falls.

Wimmer in 2015 gained approval for the RiverWalk project — a mixed-use building on the northeast corner of Main Street and Grand Avenue that contains 114 dwelling units and 2,300 square feet of ground floor commercial space.

The newest phase would be developed across the street, at the northwest corner of the intersection, and would include 45 residential units along with nearly 3,200 square feet of commercial space, according to village documents.

The apartments consist of 25 one-bedroom units and 20 two-bedroom units. Walk-up townhouse-style units would line Grant Avenue to the north, the first-floor commercial space would face Main Street, and apartment units would be placed on the first story of the building facing Grand Avenue.

Meanwhile, the second floor of apartments will be “stepped back” from the street along Grant Avenue and Main Street, in order to accommodate the scale of neighboring single-family homes and to give the commercial space a single-story appearance similar to the existing commercial building next door.

The development will also include 111 underground parking stalls and nine surface stalls along Church Street to the west.

RiverWalk phase two would be built on two parcels that make up a majority of the block, which also holds an existing home and two commercial buildings. The commercial building at the northeast corner of Main and Church streets would be demolished to make way for the new development.

Wimmer’s request to combine the two parcels, as well as its overall development plans, are scheduled to be taken up by the village Plan Commission on Tuesday evening. The plans will then head to the Architectural Control Board for final approval, said Gabe Gilbertson, a planner with the village.

When Wimmer first proposed the project it had identified the same site for a possible second phase, Gilbertson said. At that time, early concepts showed just the townhouses, but the plans were subject to change based on the performance of phase one, he said.

“And since phase one was so successful, they expanded the scope of phase two to include the 45 units that they’re proposing,” Gilbertson said.

Wimmmer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.