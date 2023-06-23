Willie Smith appointed to WEDC board

[caption id="attachment_571301" align="alignleft" width="300"] Joe Kirgues[/caption]
Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Willie Smith, executive director of Milwaukee’s Northwest Side Community Development Corp., to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. board of directors.
There was an open spot on the board created by the resignation of Joe Kirgues, the co-founder of gener8tor.
“Willie’s combined years of professional experience and demonstrated commitment to and success in promoting community economic development efforts will make him an asset to the WEDC board of directors,” said Evers in a Friday announcement. “Willie’s input and insight will help drive the mission of this board in its work to support WEDC’s efforts to bolster Wisconsin businesses, invest in local ingenuity and entrepreneurship, and continue the state’s positive economic outlook and prosperity for years to come.”
Smith has more than 25 years of experience in the real estate and economic development industry. He serves on the Milwaukee City Plan Commission, a position he was appointed to by former Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett in 2021. He’s worked for the Northwest Side Community Development Corp. since 2013, first joining as director of housing. Before joining NWSCDC, Smith held various real estate finance positions.
“I am deeply honored and grateful for the governor's appointment to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (board of directors),” said Smith. “The WEDC plays a vital role in supporting innovation, business development, and job creation in our state. I am excited to collaborate with the WEDC administration, board members, and the companies and communities it serves. Together, we will build a strong Wisconsin business climate that benefits everyone.”
Smith earned his associate degree in commercial real estate from Marquette University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Cardinal Stritch University. He is a Wisconsin licensed real estate broker and a National Development Council certified economic development finance professional. He currently serves on the board of directors of the 30th Street Industrial Corridor Corp.