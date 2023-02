A home on Geneva Lake in the Village of Williams Bay has been sold for $4.4 million, according to state records.

The 75-year-old, 3,600-square-foot home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and sits on a property with 80 feet of lake frontage, according to a listing on Redfin.

The home was sold by a Cedarburg-based trust to Wheaton, Illinois-based Suzanne J. Olson 2018 Trust, according to state records.