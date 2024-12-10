Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Real Estate

Wildeck completes move to new Waukesha headquarters

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Wildeck's new headquarters campus located at 1900 E. North St.
Learn more about:
VJS Construction ServicesWildeck Inc.Dan Lorenz
Last updated

Construction and warehouse equipment manufacturer Wildeck, Inc. has officially moved into its new headquarters and innovation center, located at 1900 E. North St. in Waukesha. The company’s new 21.9-acre campus is triple the size of its previous headquarters at 405 Commerce St. in Waukesha. Wildeck spent 40 years at its previous location. Pewaukee-based VJS Construction

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.