Wildeck completes move to new Waukesha headquarters

Construction and warehouse equipment manufacturer Wildeck, Inc.
has officially moved into its new headquarters and innovation center, located at 1900 E. North St. in Waukesha.
The company’s new 21.9-acre campus is triple the size of its previous headquarters at 405 Commerce St. in Waukesha. Wildeck spent 40 years at its previous location.
Pewaukee-based VJS Construction Services
led the construction and design for Wildeck’s new 40,000-square-foot office which includes areas dedicated to training, research and customer engagement.
An attached manufacturing space includes a new automated powder coat paint line, automated structural steel fabrication line and fiber laser.
“Our new headquarters is a game-changer for Wildeck, helping us attract top talent, offering a prime space for customer tours, and providing a cutting-edge training facility to ensure our team’s continued excellence," said Dan Lorenz
, president of Wildeck.
The company’s innovation center will be dedicated to developing new products. Wildeck will also be able to attract new talent and offer training resources for dealer partners.
"Remaining in Waukesha, a hub of skilled manufacturing talent, was crucial to Wildeck," according to an announcement from the company. "With deep roots in southeastern Wisconsin, the company is proud to contribute to the area’s strong manufacturing tradition and benefit from its skilled labor pool. Located conveniently off I-94, the new headquarters ensures an easy commute for Wildeck’s employee-owners, most of whom live nearby."
Wildeck, Inc. is a subsidiary of Illinois-based Holden Industries
, a 100% employee-owned company. Founded in 1976, Wildeck is a manufacturer of industrial mezzanines, material handling lifts, and safety guarding products.
