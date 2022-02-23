Why and how we’re covering K-12 education as a business publication|Ep.115

This episode of the BizTimes MKE Podcast features two conversations. First, BizTimes Media co-owners Dan and Kate Meyer discuss our Business Cares sections and why it was important to put an emphasis on education in Milwaukee in the latest issue of our magazine. Second, BizTimes associate editor Lauren Anderson discusses her approach to covering education for a business audience and goes deeper on some of her magazine coverage.

—-

This article is part of a BizTimes Media Business Cares special report on education in Milwaukee, examining the issues and challenges the community faces to increase the number of high-quality education seats in the city and to develop young talent and the city’s future workforce.

The report includes:

An overview from BizTimes Media co-owners Dan and Kate Meyer

An explanation of what the difference is between Milwaukee’s public, charter and private (voucher) schools, and how many students attend each.

These feature articles:

And, viewpoints from leaders of Milwaukee Public Schools, a Milwaukee charter school and a Milwaukee private (voucher) school:

Look for more education coverage in the coming days and weeks at BizTimes.com.