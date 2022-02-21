Supporting our future workforce and high-quality education

Education is a subject with which we’ve been deeply connected for many years – as parents of four uniquely different students, as volunteers, and as a board member of SHARP Literacy.

We can all agree that the past few years have taken a toll on the well-being of students everywhere. Some continued their schooling seamlessly; some were able to attend in-person and many transitioned to online learning. But the reality is that, still, many have fallen way behind or have dropped off and in a sense are missing. Circumstances beyond the control of teachers created an often impossible situation.

Associate editor Lauren Anderson’s coverage in this special section includes an explanation of the different education sectors in Milwaukee, and leaders from public, charter and choice schools contributed pieces making their case for more business support of them. Lauren also looked at growing schools, what they are doing to stimulate their growth and their ongoing funding challenges. She also spoke with All-In Milwaukee, a nonprofit engaged in mentorship of college students from the greater Milwaukee area. Their goal is to help students complete their higher education pursuits, but furthermore remain in Wisconsin post-graduation and be part of our local workforce.

We all can agree that our workforce is challenged. What will become of it in the years ahead? This is where the rubber meets the road. Are you willing to help, to get involved, to donate, volunteer or mentor? Increasing the number of high-quality school seats in Milwaukee, in any form, will require more from all of us. Our future workforce needs you now more than ever.

The logos on our front cover and on this page represent companies and organizations already engaged in supporting Milwaukee schools and the expansion of more high-quality seats in our city. We wish to thank them for their support. A portion of their logo investment will be reinvested in education efforts in the city. These companies also identified the schools listed below as those which they support.

Dan and Kate Meyer

Co-owners, BizTimes Media

