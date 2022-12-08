Who Really Owns It: Former World Theater

Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

Constructed in 1926, the little theater at 830 S. Sixth St. in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood has lived many lives. Built as the Royal Theater, it was quickly renamed the World Theater. Indeed, tiny reliefs of a globe can be seen on its Mediterranean Revival façade. After ceasing to be a movie house, it was

Constructed in 1926, the little theater at 830 S. Sixth St. in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood has lived many lives. Built as the Royal Theater, it was quickly renamed the World Theater. Indeed, tiny reliefs of a globe can be seen on its Mediterranean Revival façade. After ceasing to be a movie house, it was used for several decades as a church – most recently as Inglesia Pentecostal Abrigo. The church sold the theater in October 2020 to the Milwaukee Community Bicycle Project Inc. for $150,000. The nonprofit, which runs a bicycle repair shop at Vulture Space, 651 N. Plankinton Ave. in downtown Milwaukee, bought the building with the hope of someday opening a second bike shop at the location, said founding director Evan Pack. For now, the structure is being used for storage.

Address: 830 S. Sixth St., Milwaukee

Owner: The Milwaukee Community Bicycle Project Inc.

Assessment: $201,500