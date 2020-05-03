Who really owns it: Former Masonic Temple in West Allis

The 91-year-old Masonic Temple building located at 7515 W. National Ave. in West Allis had been used for the same purpose until late last year. That’s when its former owners, the West Allis Lodge No. 291 F. & A.M., sold the building to The LifeWay Church Inc.

LifeWay bought the 21,000-square-foot building for $700,000 in December and is making improvements to the site and building exterior for use as a place of worship, according to city documents. The two-story building contains an assembly hall on its first floor and a commercial kitchen and gathering space in the lower level.

Representatives of LifeWay did not respond to requests for comment.

Address: 7515 W. National Ave., West Allis

Owner: The LifeWay Church Inc.

Assessed: $0 (exempt)