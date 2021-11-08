Who really owns it: A. Werner Silversmiths building on Water Street

The 1895 building at 1241 N. Water St. in downtown Milwaukee is a reminder of the city’s history. It is the home of A. Werner Silversmiths, which got its start in 1888 and served the…

The 1895 building at 1241 N. Water St. in downtown Milwaukee is a reminder of the city’s history. It is the home of A. Werner Silversmiths, which got its start in 1888 and served the jewelers and department stores that were once prevalent in the downtown area.

Owners Mike and Dennis Wied plan to wind down the business and sell the building. It has 3,520 square feet of retail space, according to listing broker The Barry Co.

Mike Wied said the area around A. Werner Silversmiths used to be in the shadow of a highway overpass (the Park East freeway), and over the years the business watched the Water Street area become the entertainment hub it is today.

Address: 1241-1243 N. Water St., Milwaukee

Owners: Dennis and Lauren Wied, Michael and Heather Wied

Assessed: $172,300