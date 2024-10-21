Who Really Owns It: 600 EAST

Well known for its three-story tall mural of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the building at 600 E. Wisconsin Ave. has become a downtown Milwaukee landmark. Officially called 600 EAST, it was built in 1913 and was once home to Spencerian College. The building is now owned by local marketing and advertising executive Dan Nelson

Well known for its three-story tall mural of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the building at 600 E. Wisconsin Ave. has become a downtown Milwaukee landmark. Officially called 600 EAST, it was built in 1913 and was once home to Spencerian College. The building is now owned by local marketing and advertising executive Dan Nelson Jr., president and CEO of Nelson Schmidt Inc., which is based in the building. He transformed the building from a class C commercial building into a blend of office and retail uses, including a first-floor cafe and coworking space, offices on the second and third floors and the Antetokounmpo mural, painted in 2022, that some consider a must-see Milwaukee attraction. Address: 600 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee Owner: East Wisconsin Avenue Owners Association LLC Assessed: $2.2 million