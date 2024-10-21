Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Real Estate

Who Really Owns It: 600 EAST

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Learn more about:
Nelson Schmidt Inc.Dan Nelson Jr.
Last updated

Well known for its three-story tall mural of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the building at 600 E. Wisconsin Ave. has become a downtown Milwaukee landmark. Officially called 600 EAST, it was built in 1913 and was once home to Spencerian College. The building is now owned by local marketing and advertising executive Dan Nelson

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.