Whitewater-based RoofMarketplace opens $2 million funding round

Whitewater-based RoofMarketplace, an online marketplace platform used by insurance carriers and roofing contractors to fulfill roofing claims, has opened a $2 million funding round, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The SEC filing shows the company has raised at least $550,000 from three investors so far.
RoofMarketplace connects homeowners, carriers, and contractors during the roof claim process. Using aerial imagery, roofers provide actionable bids in minutes without ever visiting the property.
Aerial imagery has been used and proven as effective in the insurance industry already, but what RoofMarketplace has done is taken the use of that imagery and combined it with other pieces of data and measurements so roofers can send out bids for jobs without having to physically visit a site. A process that can sometimes take weeks has been distilled to a few minutes.
The company completed a $5 million Series A funding round in 2022 and a $1.1 million seed round in 2021.