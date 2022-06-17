White House of Music to open store in Brookfield, close two locations

White House of Music is resizing its physical footprint, with plans for a new brick-and-mortar location in Brookfield.

Set to open by late summer at 14685 W. Capitol Drive, the store will include 18 teaching studios, a retail showroom and ample parking. The new location will replace two of the company’s existing stores, in Wauwatosa and Germantown. Those stores will be merged with the Brookfield store and closed, according to a news release.

In addition to the soon-to-open Brookfield store, White House has three other locations, in Waukesha, Watertown and West Bend. Founded in 1953 in downtown Waukesha, the business sells musical instruments, sheet music and accessories and offers rentals, repairs and classes at its four retail stores and online.

The Brookfield location will offer more space for music lessons and products than is possible at other White House locations. In addition, the store is expected to have a regional draw with its location on a major thoroughfare.