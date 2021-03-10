Wheels Now sold to group of local entrepreneurs

Jim Lindenberg Pewaukee-based Wheels Now Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of wheels, rims, and parts for a wide variety of industries, has been sold to a group organized by local entrepreneurs…

Pewaukee-based Pewaukee-based Wheels Now Inc. , a manufacturer and distributor of wheels, rims, and parts for a wide variety of industries, has been sold to a group organized by local entrepreneurs Jim Lindenberg Heather Varney and Nick Weissenborn Lindenberg, owner and president of Lindy Enterprises and JML Holdings, started World Class Wire & Cable Inc. in 1994, later selling the company to Glenview, Illinois-based Anixter International Inc. He has been involved with a number of other local ventures in recent years, including the Milwaukee Wave, which he owned from 2008 to 2013. He previously owned Waukesha patio and rec room retailer Master Z’s, and sold the business in 2018. Last year, Lindenberg purchased the Union House restaurant in Genesee Depot. Varney and Weissenborn are co-founders of Milwaukee-based Aeroforce Logistics . Weissenborn will now be the president of Wheels Now and Varney will be a vice president and board member. Lindenberg will be a Wheels Now Board Member and a consultant. Wheels Now was sold to the group by Jim Ziegler, who will remain at Wheels Now as a consultant. JML Holdings, Lindenberg’s property management company, has purchased 100% of the two Wheels Now buildings in Pewaukee. They include a 35,880-square-foot building at N29 W22798 Marjean Lane and a 12,225-square-foot building at N29 W22909 Marjean Lane.