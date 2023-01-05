What the Wisconsin 275 say about taxes in the state

When BizTimes Milwaukee set out to create Wisconsin 275
, a special publication profiling the most influential business leaders in the state, we sent a questionnaire to each of the 275 individuals that we picked to include on the list
.
Most responded, and they provided some interesting and thoughtful answers to our questions.
Due to space limitations, we could only include some their responses to the questionnaire with their profiles in the print edition of Wisconsin 275
. We are doing a series of stories about each question in the Wisconsin 275 survey.
We asked the Wisconsin 275: What is one thing you would change about Wisconsin to make it even better?
Their answers to that question touched on a number of topics including politics
, education
, taxes, diversity and inclusion
, and even the weather. We are doing several stories about how members of the Wisconsin 275 answered this question, with each story focusing on a common topic brought up in their answers.
For our fourth story about this question, we are going to share answers that related to taxes in the state.
Kathi Seifert
, retired executive vice president with Kimberly-Clark Corp., and Pat English
, chairman, CEO and chief investment officer with Milwaukee-based Fiduciary Management Inc., both recommended the state eliminate its income tax.
“There are much better ways to raise funds,” English said.
Other comments from the Wisconsin 275 on taxes in Wisconsin included:
Jim Barry III
, president and CEO, The Barry Co.
“I would reform the Wisconsin tax code so that the income tax would be significantly reduced or eliminated. This could be done with a corresponding change in the sales tax. States that have done this have seen strong in-migration and economic growth. It would make Wisconsin far more competitive and a more attractive place to live.”
John Stollenwerk
, retired CEO, Allen Edmonds
“Lower taxes on all levels as it works to have a strong economy--no need to prove it--past and present low tax communities thrive with less government and strong business.”
Greg Uhen
, chairman and CEO, Eppstein Uhen Architects
“We have a talented workforce with a fantastic work ethic yet we are not growing the economy or the population in any significant way. We need to increase business incentives and lower our taxes to get more Fortune 500 companies to move here.”
[gallery size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="560267,560404,560454,560256,560242"]