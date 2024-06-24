What I’m Listening To: Maureen Post

Managing partner and strategic partnerships director Culture by Design Maureen Post was introduced to “Throughline” one Friday years ago while listening to WUWM 89.7 FM in the car. “I love a long-format interview, and this podcast is the long-format exploration of the issues, policies and players that influence how we see and interact in our world,” says Post. Each week, hosts Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei take a deep dive into the origins of a recent headline or newsy topic to answer the question, “How did we get here?” Recent episodes have explored the rules of war, Nelson Mandela’s controversial legacy in South African politics, and the idealization of motherhood in American society. “The storytelling, bolstered by a slew of expert academics and historians, is complimented by sound production that sonically places you in the middle as they break down the complexities of history into intriguing tales of understanding,” Post says. “I can’t say enough good things about this podcast if you want to widen your lens.” [caption id="attachment_592436" align="alignnone" width="300"]ThroughlineNPR[/caption]