What I’m Listening To: Billie Jean Smith

Attorney Billie Jean Smith, who recently co-founded intellectual property boutique law firm Wong Meyer Smith & McConnell in downtown Milwaukee, often finds herself referencing WNYC Studio’s acclaimed “Radiolab” podcast in everyday conversations. “With degrees in engineering and law, the episodes are fascinating to me,” she says. “I often repeat the phrase, ‘There’s a Radiolab episode on that’ to others.” The radio program and podcast describes itself as on a “curiosity bender,” exploring topics within the realms of science, philosophy and politics. It takes broad, complicated issues and listener-submitted questions and distills them down into roughly hour-long episodes featuring the show’s signature audio production style. Some of Smith’s favorite recent episodes include “Uneasy as ABC,” about how an orthopedic surgeon involved in a 1976 plane crash transformed the modern emergency room, and “The Alford Plea,” about a common paradoxical plea deal in criminal legal cases that Smith said she never learned about in law school.