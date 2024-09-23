Subscribe
Login
Login
Subscribe
Law

What I’m Listening To: Billie Jean Smith

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Billie Jean Smith, Partner, Wong Meyer Smith & McConnell
Billie Jean Smith, Partner, Wong Meyer Smith & McConnell
Learn more about:
Wong Meyer Smith & McConnellBillie Jean Smith
Last updated

Attorney Billie Jean Smith, who recently co-founded intellectual property boutique law firm Wong Meyer Smith & McConnell in downtown Milwaukee, often finds herself referencing WNYC Studio’s acclaimed “Radiolab” podcast in everyday conversations. “With degrees in engineering and law, the episodes are fascinating to me,” she says. “I often repeat the phrase, ‘There’s a Radiolab episode

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.