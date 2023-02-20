What does success look like in Milwaukee’s schools?

When the team at BizTimes Media set out to plan the inaugural Milwaukee Education Spotlight event, we wanted to make sure it could help make a difference.

We wanted an event that brought our business readers together with educators. We didn’t want a program only focused on problems.

We wanted to highlight successes and to provide an opportunity for business leaders not already involved in education to find their own way to contribute.

In advance of the event, to be held Feb. 23 at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee, BizTimes asked our speakers to share how and why their school or organization has achieved success.

Here are their responses:

Bruce Arnold

Partner, Husch Blackwell

“For me and my colleagues at Husch Blackwell, our support for organizations like Seton Catholic Schools is fundamentally grounded in the phrase, ‘20 years from now.’ For us, this is about supporting schools that educate, train and nurture leaders for tomorrow, especially those from the richly diverse student population served by schools like Seton Catholic Schools, a school uniquely grounded in the 179-year tradition of Catholic education in our community. And for us, success means bending the trajectory, which means we start at the beginning – kindergarten – with a vision of one day welcoming these children into internships, our local universities and the community of businesses and organizations that Husch Blackwell serves.”

Abby Andriestsch

President and CEO, St. Augustine Preparatory Academy

“Success at Aug Prep is a trinity of hope-filled students, professionals and parents working together to ensure the workforce of tomorrow is equipped today. We are intentional in our focus on not only academic excellence, but also serving the needs of the whole child. It’s about delivering a rigorous curriculum, developing strong character and discovering the unique interests, aptitudes and calling of each student that drives them to embrace their potential. That last piece is especially important. When students themselves acknowledge and act on opportunity, they are faithfully leading change across entire communities.”

.

Krysta DeBoer

Executive director, Center For Urban Teaching

“CfUT has successfully expanded the number of alumni serving annually and achieved one of the highest teacher retention rates in the nation, helping schools close the achievement gap and minimize summer learning loss despite disturbing trends in the teacher pipeline, student achievement data and statewide student demographics. CfUT has seen this radical success because it focuses on calling over career, provides practical training and experiences, and invests in people because it believes to be a great educator you have to be a great person first.”

Brittany Kinser

President and executive director, City Forward Collective

(Kinser was asked to address success at a citywide level.)

“Every student and family in Milwaukee should have access to a high-quality school. Right now, we’re failing far too many of those students. What works? Ensuring that every school has the necessary resources for students to be successful. One important step we can take toward that goal is to fund all students equally, regardless of where they go to school. Milwaukee’s charter and private schools serve tens of thousands of students who face the same challenges as their (public school) peers – and do so with about $7,000 less per student in (state) funding. All of Milwaukee’s students need and deserve the same level of funding, resources and support.”

Anthony McHenry

CEO, Milwaukee Academy of Science

“Milwaukee Academy of Science has graduated 100% of our seniors for eight consecutive years and has a 94% four-year cohort graduation rate. As a K-12 school serving 1,400 scholars from 25 zip codes, with 96% classified as economically disadvantaged, several indicators must be successfully met to achieve these outcomes. The commitment to city-wide school bus transportation contributes to our 92% student retention rate. Our innovative STEM curriculum and strategic partnerships have strengthened our teacher instruction and student engagement. Those factors, in conjunction with our ability to develop healthy, long-lasting relationships with scholars and families, create hope that pushes our scholars to graduate and pursue their post-secondary options.”

Michelle Morris-Carter

Principal, Golda Meir School

“I feel successful at Golda Meir School, when students are able to apply the principles, values and academic skills learned to opportunities and experiences they encounter when approaching adulthood. When students return to Golda to share their journey, challenges and successes, with our younger learners, then I know we are successful. When our students take risks and persevere in entrepreneurial endeavors; when they come back seeking opportunities to support our students; when they initiate and present their vision for change in our schools and city to leaders and community members; and when we have learners who enter our doors not understanding their full potential, but through experiential learning opportunities, leadership experiences, family and school persistence and insistence on academic excellence, leave as prepared, confident leaders, then I feel success as a school leader.”

Robert Rauh

Chief education officer, Milwaukee College Prep

“At Milwaukee College Prep, we measure our success directly against the success of our 2,000 scholars and 2,000 alumni. We have seen that an uncompromising K-8 education is the difference between dreams realized and dreams denied. MCP works by delivering equal parts academic rigor and character development in a joy-filled environment. We know that strong, loving relationships are prerequisites for academic and social success, so we are committed to creating Dr. King’s ‘beloved’ community by ensuring that when our scholars walk over the threshold into our classrooms each day, they feel loved, valued and capable.”

Andrea Roberts

Program administrator, GPS Education Partners

“GPS Education Partners helps transform struggling high school students into work-ready adults with access to meaningful careers. The key to a student’s success is the immersive mentoring program delivered by both GPSEd staff and our business partners to ensure students succeed both on the job and in life. Students in our program are able to achieve GPSEd Personal Development Certifications that help them learn the key skills around employability, professionalism and leadership. Students are directly coached and evaluated on these skills both in the classroom and on the job, and then actively use them to build their careers through proper communication, timeliness, teamwork, problem-solving and more. When our students make a mistake, they are supported by multiple caring adults on the consequences of their choices and the teachable moment to grow and improve.”