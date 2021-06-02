West Bend Mutual Insurance leveraging flexible work arrangements to attract talent

By
Lauren Anderson
-
West Bend Mutual Insurance's headquarters.
West Bend Mutual Insurance is taking a more flexible approach to where its employees work as part of its post-COVID-19 plan – a benefit leaders hope will help the growing company attract dozens of new…

Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism. In her free time, Lauren enjoys hiking, kayaking, and seeing live music.

