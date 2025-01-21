West Bend-based nonprofit Threshold shuttering its manufacturing division

West Bend-based The Threshold Inc., a nonprofit creating opportunities for individuals with disabilities, plans to shut down TTI Industries, a manufacturing division within the nonprofit.

TTI Industries, located at 2380 W. Washington St., offers businesses manufacturing services including packaging, assembly, kit packaging, and inspection.

“For the past decade, the Threshold board of directors and leadership team have engaged in extensive discussions about the future of TTI Industries and its prevocational services,” said an announcement from Threshold. “These conversations have been driven by a declining number of admissions due to (the) WIOA act, a reduction in subcontract work prohibiting individuals under the age of 25 from receiving prevocational services, funding shifts toward community-based employment, and increased scrutiny of our 14(c) wage certificate, which allows payment based on productivity rather that a fixed minimum wage.”

Since 2012, the number of clients enrolled in TTI Industries’ services has declined from 125 to 30. Threshold does not expect any new admissions, according to the announcement.

TTI Industries will be fully shut down in May. Threshold is instead investing in expanding its community-based day services and community employment services as an alternative for clients transitioning out of prevocational services.

The closure of TTI Industries will not impact any other services or programs provided by The Threshold.