West Allis shopping center sold for $22.5 million

A West Allis shopping center, anchored by Pick ‘n Save and Kohl’s stores and located northwest of Highway 100 and West Cleveland Avenue, was sold recently for $22.5 million, according to state records.

An affiliate of Brentwood, Tennessee-based GBT Realty Corp. sold the property to an affiliate of Miami-based L2 Partners LLC.

The property has an assessed value of $14.2 million, according to West Allis records.

The state property sale record indicates it is a 18.8-acre site, while the city’s property information lists it as a 16.8-acre site.