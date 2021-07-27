West Allis shopping center sold for $22.5 million

By
Andrew Weiland
-
West Allis Center
Image from Google.

A West Allis shopping center, anchored by Pick ‘n Save and Kohl’s stores and located northwest of Highway 100 and West Cleveland Avenue, was sold recently for $22.5 million, according to state records.

An affiliate of Brentwood, Tennessee-based GBT Realty Corp. sold the property to an affiliate of Miami-based L2 Partners LLC.

The property has an assessed value of $14.2 million, according to West Allis records.

The state property sale record indicates it is a 18.8-acre site, while the city’s property information lists it as a 16.8-acre site.

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, Weiland is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, and son, Zachary. He is an avid sports fan and enjoys coaching his son’s youth baseball and basketball teams.

