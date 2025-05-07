Log In
Real Estate

West Allis retail center sold for $30 million

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
West Allis Towne Center Credit: LoopNet
West Allis Towne Center Credit: LoopNet
KPR CentersPinnacle Leasing and Management

The West Allis Towne Center shopping center was sold to a Georgia-based entity for $30 million, according to state records. ORF X West Allis purchased the property from New York City-based KPR Centers. ORF X West Allis shares an address with Pinnacle Leasing and Management, which is primarily a property management company, its website says. KPR

