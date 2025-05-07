West Allis retail center sold for $30 million

The West Allis Towne Center
shopping center was sold to a Georgia-based entity for $30 million, according to state records.
ORF X West Allis purchased the property from New York City-based KPR Centers
.
ORF X West Allis shares an address with Pinnacle Leasing and Management
, which is primarily a property management company, its website says. KPR Centers no longer lists West Allis Towne Center as one of its properties, according to its website.
KPR Centers purchased the shopping center, located northeast of West Greenfield Avenue and South 70th Street, last year for $22 million
.
The 23-acre retail center has 25 storefronts with current tenants including Hobby Lobby, Burlington and Dollar Tree stores.
In total, West Allis Towne Center has 326,000 square feet of space with about 28,000 square feet currently available for lease, according to marketing materials for the property. It was built in 1987 and renovated in 2011.
The property had a 2024 assessed value of $22.4 million, according to Milwaukee County records.