West Allis, Delafield Applebee’s evicted and closed over unpaid rent and damages

The Applebee’s locations in West Allis at 2865 S. 108th St. and in Delafield at 3100 Golf Road were recently evicted and closed after the franchise owners failed to pay rent, accumulating more than $150,000 in overdue rent payments at the time the evictions were filed, court records show.

The property on 108th Street was leased to one of several iterations of parent company SBG Apple North. The case between the building’s owner Rajane LLC and SBG Apple North in Milwaukee County was first brought to court on Jan. 16 and claimed that SBD owned $90,000 in past due rent. SBG Apple North neglected to show up to court on Jan. 16 and was evicted by default in early March. Rajane LLC and SBG Apple North are scheduled to return to court April 11.

In late March, SBG Apple North was evicted from its property in Delafield after neglecting to show up in court at the first filing for eviction. SBG Apple North owes $60,500 to building owner Nagawaukee MZL LLC, court records show. Nagawaukee MZL first filed for eviction in early February. Nagawaukee MZL and SBG Apple North are scheduled to return to court on May 5.

The overdue rent payments are only a portion of what will be owed, according to Waukesha and Milwaukee County circuit court representatives.

There are 15 subsidiaries within the SBG Apple North company, two of which owned the Delafield and West Allis locations. Several other representatives from area Applebee’s locations declined to comment on their ownership or involvement in the evictions.

Rajane LLC’s lawyer also declined to comment.

See more here from WISN-TV Channel 12, a media partner of BizTimes Milwaukee.