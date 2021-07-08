West Allis considering $4 million guaranty on Cobalt Partners’ Allis Yards hotel

By
Alex Zank
-
Home2 Suites in West Allis.
Home2 Suites in West Allis. (Credit: American Architectural Group)
The city of West Allis could support the development of a 128-room hotel by guaranteeing up to $4 million on a $10 million project loan. Milwaukee-based Cobalt Partners LLC plans to build a Home2 Suites…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

