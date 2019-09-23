Planned hotel in West Allis could move, freeing corner for other development

A planned 128-room Home2 Suites hotel in West Allis may be built on a different lot than initially proposed, in order to keep a visible corner lot open for potentially a different commercial development.

Plans for the 77,500-square-foot, five-story hotel, first detailed in January, called for its construction at the southeast corner of West Washington and South 70th streets, according to a city report.

A revised proposal would now have the hotel moved to a lot immediately south of the corner lot. According to the report, “the shift allows the more visible corner lot to remain available for a future mixed-use office and commercial development.”

Patrick Schloss, West Allis community development manager, said the developer who owns the sites does not have specific plans for the corner lot, though it has drawn interest from potential tenants.

“There’s just more marketability for that corner,” he said.

The $10.7 million hotel would make up one part of Milwaukee-based Cobalt Partners LLC’s West Quarter mixed-use development along South 70th Street. The 23-acre development will also include 360,600 square feet of office space, a 1,411-stall parking structure, 140,000 square feet of educational and institutional uses, and other commercial uses such as retail, restaurant and grocery.

Cobalt Partners could not immediately be reached for comment regarding the hotel project relocation.

On Wednesday, members of the West Allis Plan Commission will consider site, landscaping and architectural plans, as well as a special use permit, related to the hotel.

City officials have also scheduled a public hearing on the special use permit application for Oct. 1. According to the report, Cobalt Partners will at a later date seek further necessary approvals, such as an updated certified survey map for the property.

The hotel project includes a meeting room, indoor pool, fitness room and outdoor seating areas. The main hotel entrance would on the building’s west side, facing South 70th Street. A total of 133 parking stalls would be located to the north, south and east of the building.