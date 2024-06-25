Logout
West Allis-based Disability Rights Wisconsin suffers cyberattack

More than 19,000 Medicaid members could be affected

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Disability Rights Wisconsin's office is located at the Summit Place complex in West Allis.
Disability Rights Wisconsin
Last updated

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that one if its partners, West Allis-based Disability Rights Wisconsin, has suffered an undisclosed cyberattack.

That incident may have exposed the private health records of 19,150 Wisconsin Medicaid members, according to an announcement from DHS.

Disability Rights Wisconsin is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to protecting the rights of people with disabilities statewide.

The cyberattack was discovered after suspicious activity was found on a DRW email account, according to the announcement.

DRW is mailing notifications to Wisconsin Medicaid members whose information may have been accessed, according to DHS. “These members are being offered free credit monitoring for one year and given access to a dedicated call center to answer questions they might have.”

Wisconsin Medicaid members who believe they may have been impacted by the cyberattack are asked to reach out to DHS directly via its call center.

