Weekly Debrief: What’s your vision for vacant Wisconsin Avenue site?

Arthur Thomas
Last updated on June 2nd, 2023 at 11:37 pm

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media discuss the news of the week, including the city of Milwaukee issuing a new request for proposals for a vacant site at 401 W. Wisconsin Ave., just south of the convention center in downtown Milwaukee. Andrew shares his thoughts on what kind of development makes the most sense, what the city should avoid for the site and the prospects for a viable development to be proposed.

