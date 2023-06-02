Inpro plans expansion to Muskego HQ

By
-
Inpro Corp.'s headquarters in Muskego. Image from Google.

Muskego-based Inpro Corp., a manufacturer of door and wall protection products, washroom systems, expansion joint systems, privacy systems and architectural signage, is planning a 58,000-square-foot expansion at its headquarters. Inpro has added 150 jobs since January 2021 and company leadership expects that trend to continue over the next several years. Part of this growth was

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

