Inpro plans expansion to Muskego HQ

Muskego-based Inpro Corp., a manufacturer of door and wall protection products, washroom systems, expansion joint systems, privacy systems and architectural signage, is planning a 58,000-square-foot expansion at its headquarters.
Inpro has added 150 jobs since January 2021 and company leadership expects that trend to continue over the next several years. Part of this growth was due to Inpro’s acquisition of Charlotte, North Carolina-based WT Shade last year.
Citing this continued growth, Inpro has brought forward a plan for two new buildings at the company’s global headquarters campus, located at S80 W18766 Apollo Drive. The expansion will lead to the addition of approximately 200 jobs over the next three to five years. The company currently has 670 employees.
"We are thrilled to be expanding our operations in Muskego," said Marc Holland, chief executive officer of Inpro. "These projects represent a significant investment in our future, and we are confident that they will help us continue to grow and thrive in the years to come. We’re poised for continued success well into the future."
Nashotah-based MSI General will design and construct both projects. The first project is an addition to the Apollo Drive warehouse, slated to begin construction in late 2023. The second project is a new office building scheduled for 2025. The new office building would be located along Janesville Road, pending city approvals.
This expansion project will increase Inpro's capacity to meet the growing demand for its products and services, serving commercial building clients, architects and designers all over the world.