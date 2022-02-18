Weekly Debrief: Sports betting in Milwaukee, Strauss selling in Franklin and RNC news

Lauren Anderson, Arthur Thomas and Andrew Weiland of BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including the possibility of sports betting coming to Potawatomi Hotel & Casino later this year, Strauss Brands opting to sell land in Franklin where it had planned to build a new meat processing facility, and the possibility that Milwaukee has jumped to the top of the list for potential Republican National Convention locations in 2024.

Insider Spotlight Stories:

Other stories in this episode:

