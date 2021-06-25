Weekly Debrief: South Carolina B’gosh, more Spirit, and climbing out of economic hole



Arthur Thomas, Brandon Anderegg and Andrew Weiland from BizTimes Media discuss the news of the week, starting with Oshkosh Corp.’s decision to build the next generation of postal delivery vehicles in South Carolina, not Wisconsin. Andrew says the decision is disappointing. The group also discusses the continued growth in flights out of Mitchell Airport with Spirit adding more flights this week. Finally, Arthur reviews the latest data on Wisconsin’s GDP, which was up 6% in the first quarter but still isn’t quite back to pre-pandemic levels.

Oshkosh Defense to build new USPS fleet out of state

Spirit Airlines to add five additional Milwaukee routes

Even with 6% growth in Q1, Wisconsin GDP is not back to pre-pandemic level